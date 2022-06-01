Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will lead to cooler temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another Summer-like day will take shape across Kentucky until the storms arrive.

Expect another day with sunshine and really warm temperatures. Most of you will hover around the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. This should be the last day with temperatures reaching that level. After we get the storms through the region our highs will fall. During the transition, some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop. Gusty winds will be the dominant severe weather feature.

These showers & storms will last until Thursday. Again, we face the risk of severe weather with some of those storms. The best chance will be from Lexington to southern Kentucky.

On the other side of the cold front, we’ll find highs in the 70s. It will feel quite comfortable around here!

Take care of each other!

