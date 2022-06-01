Lafayette, Lexington Catholic advance to 11th Region title game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second straight season, Lafayette and Lexington Catholic will meet in the 11th Region title game.

Lexington Catholic beat Scott County 6-0 in the first semifinal. Freshman phenom Abby Hammond pitched a two-hit shutout.

In the second semifinal, Lafayette knocked off Great Crossing 4-0 and scored all four runs in the top of the seventh inning. Trinity Bridges struck out sixteen batters in the win for the Generals.

Wednesday’s 11th Region championship is set for 6:00 at Western Hills High School. The winner advances to the state tournament, where 12th Region champ Boyle County awaits.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.