Advertisement

Lexington police investigate set of swatting calls

(MGN)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating what they believe are a set of swatting calls.

Officers say around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they received a call from an out-of-state number that a person had shot his mother and father.

When police went to the home in the 300 block of Wilson Downing Road, they found a man inside playing video games.

They say that man did not make the 911 call.

Officers say they responded to the same address on Tuesday for the same alleged incident.

This comes after a series of swatting calls in central Kentucky that were investigated in April.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
I-64 in Montgomery County reopens after deadly crash, victim ID’d
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Officials investigating deadly shooting involving Laurel Co. sheriff’s deputy
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
Officers collected evidence at Laredo and Spangler Drive.
Lexington police respond to fifth shooting in just over 24 hours

Latest News

Harrison County wins its first region final since 2017.
Harrison County wins 10th Region softball title
Wednesday's Region Final is set for 6:00.
Lafayette, Lexington Catholic advance to 11th Region title game
A student brought a gun to Gulfport Central Middle School Wednesday, but no one was hurt and...
‘I just want to be safe in school:’ Kentucky students discuss safety after Texas shooting
Governor Andy Beshear awarded more than $2 million to Scott County.
WATCH | Gov. Beshear announces $2M for projects in Scott County