Lexington police investigate set of swatting calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating what they believe are a set of swatting calls.

Officers say around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they received a call from an out-of-state number that a person had shot his mother and father.

When police went to the home in the 300 block of Wilson Downing Road, they found a man inside playing video games.

They say that man did not make the 911 call.

Officers say they responded to the same address on Tuesday for the same alleged incident.

This comes after a series of swatting calls in central Kentucky that were investigated in April.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.