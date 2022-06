FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet, Coleman tested positive late Tuesday.

We’re told the lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and only has mild symptoms.

No other member of Coleman’s family has tested positive.

Lt. Gov. Coleman is following all guidelines and is currently working remotely. 2/2 — Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) June 1, 2022

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.