SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Fire Department said all three lanes of I-75 are blocked at the 134 southbound mile marker.

Officials said a semi overturned.

They say traffic will be impacted over the next few hours until a wrecker can get to the scene.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.