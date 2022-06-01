Advertisement

Rescue team asking people to stay safe while visiting Red River Gorge

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for a busy summer season after a record...
The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team is gearing up for a busy summer season after a record number of rescues in 2021.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the warmer weather is here to stay awhile, many people will be out and about, enjoying all the outdoor activities the commonwealth has to offer.

However, if you’re going to get out this summer, safety should be first and foremost in your mind. The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team has already had two rescues last week and they believe the number of rescues will increase, along with the temperature.

After a record number of rescues in 2021, the rescue team is gearing up for a busy summer season and has tips on staying safe.

“We can’t drive it home enough: plan ahead and prepare,” said Drew Stevens, Wolfe County Search and Rescue. “Before your next adventure at the Red River Gorge, know where you are going.”

The team says it’s important to pack a bag of supplies. Have water and maybe a way to purify water. Bring an extra light as well if you travel and it gets dark.

“Navigational tools, such as a GPS app on your phone or a paper map and compass. Also, have the ability to know how to use those tools properly,” Stevens said.

It’s important to stay hydrated on your hike because if you run into dehydration issues that could lead to trouble.

“If you are feeling nauseous, light-headed, maybe have a headache, it’s probably time to start taking a break. Get into the shade first, and then maybe cool down, drink some cool fluids to help cool down your core,” Stevens said.

Remember, heat stroke and heat exhaustion can happen even while walking in the shade when humidity levels and temperatures are high. So, make sure you bring an ample amount of fluids.

“If you or someone you’re with starts having an altered mental status or maybe loses consciousness. That may be an indicator of an even bigger emergency,” Stevens said.

Lastly, If things get out of hand, don’t be afraid to call 911.

The rescue team runs off of grants and donations and if you want to continue their life-saving support visit their website.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
I-64 in Montgomery County reopens after deadly crash, victim ID’d
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
We’re told police responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Apartments
Police respond to four shootings in Lexington on Memorial Day
Scott County investigators have charged four people in connection to a fire at the old...
Four arrested after fire at abandoned Scott Co. school building

Latest News

The UK Markey Cancer Center received a $5 million gift to establish the Ambassador William...
UK receives millions of dollars to establish new cancer program
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles officially launches campaign for governor
As we head into June, health experts are concerned COVID-19 cases will go unreported,...
WATCH | Health experts concerned about unreported COVID-19 cases over summer break
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman (file image)
Lt. Gov. Coleman tests positive for COVID-19