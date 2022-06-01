Advertisement

Ryan Quarles officially launches campaign for governor

Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The field for those seeking the governor’s mansion next year is getting larger. There’s already eight who have filed to run in the Republican primary.

Ryan Quarles is among them, who made his candidacy official with a kickoff in Georgetown.

Quarles has been Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner and before that, a state representative. He’s been highly critical of Governor Andy Beshear, especially during COVID-19, and on Wednesday he said he would be a candidate that unites and doesn’t divide.

“Folks just because we live through a once-in-a-century pandemic, doesn’t mean our constitutional rights, individual liberties, and freedom should be tossed out the window,” Quarles said.

Quarles spoke before a crowded patio in front of the Scott County courthouse. He talked of his rural upbringing on the farm and credits his parents with instilling a hard work attitude. He’s critical of Andy Beshear’s two and a half years, and not just the business shutdowns.

“We deserve a governor who is going to work with our elected officials and not sue them. As of today, the governor is suing me over the state fair, wasting your taxpayer’s money and my time,” Quarles said.

The Kentucky Democratic Party issued a statement after Quarles’ announcement, saying Governor Beshear shattered economic development records and created 33,000 jobs. They say Quarles “bungled” his rollout for governor, showing he isn’t ready to run.

Also filing to run in the Republican ticket are auditor Mike Harmon, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and five others.

“But I think it’s also safe to say we have a young, healthy and robust Republican Party in Kentucky. And there is a lot of frustration in general,” Herald-Leader Political Writer Austin Horn said.

State lawmaker Savannah Maddox has been speculated as another Republican candidate. She has a news conference scheduled for Monday, June 6.

