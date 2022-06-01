Advertisement

Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms," on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page.

Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

“When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life,” Sandberg wrote on her Facebook page. She did not say what she planned to do.

Sandberg has led Facebook’s — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

