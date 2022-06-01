Advertisement

UK receives millions of dollars to establish new cancer program

The UK Markey Cancer Center received a $5 million gift to establish the Ambassador William...
The UK Markey Cancer Center received a $5 million gift to establish the Ambassador William Stamps Farish Program of Excellence in Urologic Cancer.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky just received millions of dollars to establish a new program.

The UK Markey Cancer Center received a $5 million gift to establish the Ambassador William Stamps Farish Program of Excellence in Urologic Cancer.

Given from the William Stamps Farish Fund through the Markey Cancer Foundation, the $5 million donation will be celebrated with named space inside the new Markey Cancer Center Multidisciplinary Building’s Urologic Cancer Clinic, slated to open in 2025.

“Philanthropy is crucial for us to reach our goals, and I’m incredibly grateful for this new gift from the Farish Fund,” said Mark Evers, M.D., director of the UK Markey Cancer Center. “This funding will specifically help us address an all-too-common problem in our state – our high rates of prostate, kidney and bladder cancer.”

Overall, Kentucky faces disproportionately high rates of cancer incidence and death compared to the rest of the U.S. Also known as genitourinary cancers, urologic cancers make up three of the top 10 most commonly diagnosed cancers in the state: prostate (#3), kidney (#6) and bladder (#7).

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be an estimated 6,470 new diagnoses of these three cancers combined in 2022 alone. Kentucky’s high rates of urologic cancers are correlated with socioeconomic factors including obesity and tobacco use.

“We have all been touched, in some way, by the scourge of cancer,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Citizens across the Commonwealth and beyond turn to us — the University for Kentucky — for compassionate care and solutions to the most complex problems. I firmly believe that this new partnership holds such great promise for this state and those we serve. Thank you to the Farish family for making that possible.”

The UK Markey Cancer Center now serves one of every two cancer patients in Kentucky and is a destination regionally for patients with more complex conditions.

Since becoming the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in 2013, Markey has seen its patient volume double, and it has launched new initiatives in personalized cancer care.

“At UK HealthCare, we pride ourselves on giving patients options that they can’t find anywhere else in Kentucky,” said Mark F. Newman, UK executive vice president for health affairs. “It’s our goal that no Kentuckian should have to leave the state for health care. Funding from generous donors like the Farish family helps us make that a reality.”

The William Stamps Farish Fund has contributed generously to the University of Kentucky for many years. With this gift, the fund has given $9.3 million to support medical, equine, and athletics initiatives at UK to date.

