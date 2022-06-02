Barnhart to receive award from College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The College Football Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation announced on Thursday that Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart is the recipient of the 2022 NFF John L. Toner Award.

Barnhart will receive the award on Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.

The award, given annually since 1997, recognizes athletic directors who have demonstrated superior administrative duties and shown outstanding dedication to college sports, in particular, football.

Toner was a former AD at UConn.

Barnhart begins his 21st season at the helm at UK and has steadily invested in the growth of athletics. He hired Mark Stoops in 2013, which has resulted in one of the best runs in UK football history.

