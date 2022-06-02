Advertisement

Beshear files emergency regulation to stop rise in state gas tax

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky briefing.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky briefing.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - An increase in Kentucky’s gas tax has been stopped.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cent increase per gallon that would have taken effect July 1.

“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” said Gov. Beshear. “This law was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”

The state gas tax is set by statute, both in its rate and how it is calculated. The current rate of 26 cents was set to increase under a trigger, resulting in a price hike on both regular and diesel fuel.

The funds collected through the state gas tax contribute to the Road Fund, which year to date is up 2.3%.

Over the first seven months of the fiscal year, this action will reduce the budgeted Road Fund revenues by 1.6%. Gov. Beshear will propose using funds from the upcoming General Fund budget surplus to make up for the lost road fund revenues.

The budget for next year also includes a 21% increase in transportation infrastructure dollars from the federal government.

