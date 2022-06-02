Advertisement

Case against Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters waived to grand jury

Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against the man accused of killing his wife and two daughters is moving forward.

Steven Wilson is charged with three counts of murder.

Police say he killed his wife Lisa and their two adult daughters, Bryonny and Bronwyn, at their home on Caywood Drive. Investigators say the three women were shot multiple times.

Wilson’s preliminary hearing was held Thursday morning. There was no testimony and the judge waived the case to the grand jury.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of killing wife, daughters in Lexington appears in court

Wilson’s attorney also filed a motion for access to the crime scene. The judge denied the request on jurisdictional grounds, adding they can refile in circuit court.

Lexington police investigate set of swatting calls

