Central Kentucky teams gearing up for state baseball tournament runs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Kentucky Proud Park and three Central Kentucky teams begin their runs on Thursday.

At 10:00 a.m. Danville opens play against Boyd County. The Admirals lost to McCracken County in last year’s semifinals and they are hoping to use that loss as fuel to spark a run this season.

“We’ve got a good core and nucleus back and our motto this season is finish,” said Danville head coach Paul Morse. “Whether that is finish an inning, or a game, but it also feeds back to that from last year. We came one day short of where our goal was to be, so we want to finish that off from last year, so that has definitely been some motivation for our guys.”

At 1:30, Woodford County plays DeSales and at 5:00, 11th Region champ Madison Central begins play vs. Russell County.

The Indians have made the state tournament in three of the last seven seasons.

“They have a lot of confidence,” said Madison Central head coach Steve Roof. “We have solid arms, good defense and they swing the bat pretty well. Obviously, the state tournament is going to be tough. They are really relaxed and they just say, coach we’ve got this. It has been a fun year and hopefully there is more to come.”

In the nightcap Thursday, Beechwood plays Owensboro Catholic.

