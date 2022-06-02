Advertisement

Central Ky. man accused of trying to set buildings on fire, including Rural King

William Strange
William Strange(Clark Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County man is accused of trying to set two buildings on fire.

William Strange is charged with arson.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Winchester Police were called out to a townhouse on Strode Station Circle around 5:00 a.m. Police found trash and wood on fire next to the building.

Shortly after, they responded to another fire at the Rural King on Bypass Road.

While investigating, they were called back to the townhouse for a burglary, where they found Strange, who admitted to setting both fires.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
Lexington police investigate set of swatting calls

Latest News

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says everyone is...
Kentucky offers free fishing weekend
Tens of thousands of Kentucky high school students graduated this school year. Many will go on...
Growing number of Kentucky students heading to trade schools
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky briefing.
Beshear files emergency regulation to stop rise in state gas tax
Karl Shannon
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies