Central Ky. man accused of trying to set buildings on fire, including Rural King

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County man is accused of trying to set two buildings on fire.

William Strange is charged with arson.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Winchester Police were called out to a townhouse on Strode Station Circle around 5:00 a.m. Police found trash and wood on fire next to the building.

Shortly after, they responded to another fire at the Rural King on Bypass Road.

While investigating, they were called back to the townhouse for a burglary, where they found Strange, who admitted to setting both fires.

