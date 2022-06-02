Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Better Air Blows In

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a potent cold front rolling across the state today and it’s bringing a few strong storms and cooler air with it. This cooler air settles in to start the first weekend of June before the pattern looks to turn rather stormy into next week.

Today’s shower and storm action is rather scattered and it’s more concentrated across the east and southeast.

Temps will mainly be in the 70s as cooler and drier winds settle in from the northwest behind the front.

This sets the stage for some awesome weather Friday into Saturday with temps well below normal. Enjoy.

The threat for a few storms will creep back into the picture later Sunday with a better chance for storms arriving Sunday night.

That’s ahead of a boundary that becomes west-east oriented into Monday with rounds of storms rumbling through.

This kicks off a likely stormy setup through next week and the models continue to show this pattern well. Heavy rainfall is possible next week as our overall temperature pattern stays normal to below normal.

