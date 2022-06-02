Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air follows strong storms

Temps take a dive
Temps take a dive(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong to severe storms is possible today.

Showers & storms that develop today could be on the strong side. You might even see some of these reach severe levels. The main issue will probably be damaging winds in any of the storms that produce severe elements. Localized flooding might pop up in some areas that pick up multiple rounds of rain.

On the other side of the severe weather, we’ll find some pretty comfortable conditions. It looks like highs will fall down the thermometer to cooler than normal levels. In most cases, highs will run in the mid to upper-70s. Perhaps the best part will be the drop in humidity.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
Lexington police investigate set of swatting calls

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Tonight
Strong storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Relief from the heat
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will lead to cooler temps
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Ahead