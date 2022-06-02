Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air follows strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong to severe storms is possible today.

Showers & storms that develop today could be on the strong side. You might even see some of these reach severe levels. The main issue will probably be damaging winds in any of the storms that produce severe elements. Localized flooding might pop up in some areas that pick up multiple rounds of rain.

On the other side of the severe weather, we’ll find some pretty comfortable conditions. It looks like highs will fall down the thermometer to cooler than normal levels. In most cases, highs will run in the mid to upper-70s. Perhaps the best part will be the drop in humidity.

Take care of each other!

