Kentucky offers free fishing weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are offering a chance to fish for free this weekend.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says everyone is invited to participate at Kentucky lakes, streams and rivers on June 4 and 5.

The agency says people don’t need licenses or permits to fish, but they still must follow size and number limits.

As part of the weekend, several communities around the state are hosting youth fishing events on Saturday including the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Frankfort.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)