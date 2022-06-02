Advertisement

Kentucky offers free fishing weekend

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says everyone is...
A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says everyone is invited to participate at Kentucky lakes, streams and rivers on June 4 and 5.(Pixaby/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials are offering a chance to fish for free this weekend.

A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says everyone is invited to participate at Kentucky lakes, streams and rivers on June 4 and 5.

The agency says people don’t need licenses or permits to fish, but they still must follow size and number limits.

As part of the weekend, several communities around the state are hosting youth fishing events on Saturday including the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife headquarters in Frankfort.

