Lexington Catholic tops Lafayette to win 11th Region title
The Knights will play 12th Region champ Boyle County Friday in the state tournament.
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat Lafayette 10-6 Wednesday night at Western Hills High School to win the 11th Region title game.
Ava Emmert hit a grand slam in the second inning for the Knights to build a 6-2 lead. Lexington Catholic lost to Lafayette in the 2021 region title game, but exacted some revenge this season.
The Knights will play 12th Region champ Boyle County Friday at 6:00 in the state tournament. All games will be played at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.
