Lexington Catholic tops Lafayette to win 11th Region title

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic beat Lafayette 10-6 Wednesday night at Western Hills High School to win the 11th Region title game.

Ava Emmert hit a grand slam in the second inning for the Knights to build a 6-2 lead. Lexington Catholic lost to Lafayette in the 2021 region title game, but exacted some revenge this season.

The Knights will play 12th Region champ Boyle County Friday at 6:00 in the state tournament. All games will be played at John Cropp Stadium on the University of Kentucky campus.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.