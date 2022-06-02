Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve just learned a longtime radio personality in Lexington has passed away.

Karl Shannon’s son posted a message on his Facebook just a little bit ago. He shared the news his father passed away Wednesday night, saying the family is thankful for the thoughts and prayers and is asking for privacy.

Shannon retired from radio in 2018 after more than 40 years in the business. He worked for multiple radio stations in the area and was well known in the country music industry.

Shannon was also known locally for his voice-over work. At one time, he was the voice of WKYT.

He also played Santa Claus and was involved with fundraising work at the Waveland historic site.

Shannon was 68 years old.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.