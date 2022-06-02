Advertisement

McConnell to speak in Mt. Sterling; protestors call for action on guns

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (file image)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (file image)(Lauren Floyd)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A crowd of protesters gathered in Mt. Sterling Thursday to call on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to act on gun reform.

Senator McConnell is set to speak at a chamber of commerce luncheon in Mt. Sterling (watch live above at 12 p.m. ET).

McConnell has been traveling the state this week, meeting with local leaders.

His talking points have focused on inflation, the war in Ukraine and bipartisan efforts to curb gun violence. The senator says a bipartisan group has been holding meetings on the issue.

He has pointed to mental health in the conversation about mass shootings.

The protesters say McConnell has done little with promoting and passing legislation they believe would stop the violence. They’re calling for gun control reform, specifically a new background check requirement.

