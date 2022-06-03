Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Nice Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first weekend of June and our weather pattern is looking absolutely awesome with cooler than normal numbers and fair skies. The cooler than normal is likely a sign of things to come, but this may also come with a stormy setup.

Temps today are mainly in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows over the next few mornings are into the 50s with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity is a no show through much of the weekend.

The threat for scattered storms will show up late Sunday.

Clusters of showers and storms then look to roll across the state on Monday. That kicks off a very active week with additional clusters of storms later in the week.

Temps stay normal to a below normal.

