COVID-19 vaccines, boosters being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington

State and local health leaders say vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local health leaders say vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19.

The KHSAA, in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, is helping people get their shots by giving out free vaccines and boosters Friday at the state track meet.

The KHSAA says 8,000 people will be in Lexington for various KHSAA boys and girls sports tournaments. A group of Kentucky health-related organizations are coming together to offer them free COVID-19 vaccines and gas cards.

Anyone ages five and older can come to the green lot at Kroger Field to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot. The clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine will also receive a $25 gas card.

The vaccine effort is part of the High Five for Health campaign, encouraging K-12 students and their parents to engage in healthy habits this summer.

“With the new waves coming through with the omicron variant, the boosters are very important. So, we figured we would provide an incentive for patients to get that while they’re here at the KHSAA events,” said Ryan Babb, coordinator of pharmacist care team, UK HealthCare. “Gas prices are going up. It was a great incentive. people are traveling from all over the state to come to these events, they can fill up their cars for free before they head home.”

The vaccine clinic will be at Kroger Field for the KHSAA tournaments this weekend and next weekend.

