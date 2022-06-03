Advertisement

Group calls for change outside Fayette Co. Courthouse on Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

In Lexington, a group rallied outside the Fayette County Courthouse, calling for change. Victims advocates, faith leaders and politicians. Shooting victims also shared their stories with the crowd.

Some people said they don’t have the answers, others said background checks need to be implemented and assault rifles should be banned. There were also pleas for people to come forward with any information they have on crimes in this community.

We heard from a police officer who said staying silent keeps the violence going, any bit of information helps. We talked to one mom who said she’s having conversations with her kids about gun violence.

She told us she sees her family reflected in the recent mass shootings.

Mayor Linda Gorton declared Friday through Sunday “Wear Orange Weekend” to raise awareness about gun violence.

Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes a bipartisan piece of legislation addressing gun violence is ready to be proposed by next week.

