Advertisement

Heird named UofL athletic director

Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the...
Josh Heird was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director for the University of Louisville on June 3, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After serving as interim athletic director since December since December, the interim tag has been removed from Josh Heird’s title.

Heird, 41, was named vice president for intercollegiate athletics and athletic director this morning during a special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association’s Personnel Committee and Board of Directors.

After working at UofL for nine years as an assistant athletic director under Tom Jurich, Heird left UofL in 2016 to go to Villanova before returning to UofL as deputy athletic director in 2019.

Heird begins his new position immediately, but contract terms have not been finalized.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Karl Shannon
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son

Latest News

Madison Central's season comes to a close.
Russell County sends Madison Central packing 2-1
Woodford County advances.
Woodford County advances, Danville sent home in state tournament
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart to receive award from College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation
Lexington Catholic beats Lafayette 10-6.
Lexington Catholic tops Lafayette to win 11th Region title