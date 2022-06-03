Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A comfortable stretch of weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with temperatures in the mid and upper-80s, we are taking a break from the heat & humidity.

Summer was flexing some serious muscle to get things going for the first day of June. Since then, our numbers have started to drop back down the thermometer. This cool down puts us more in line with normal daytime highs for this part of June. We should be in the low 80s and we’ll track temps in the mid to upper-70s. You can expect this streak to last through the weekend.

Rounds of showers & storms will be back in town on Monday. This is just the beginning of what I think will be a very wet period. Several rounds of showers & storms will begin to roll across Kentucky. This might be a pattern shift that holds on for the first two weeks of the month.

Take care of each other!

