Kentucky Newsmakers 6/05: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

It’s an extremely eventful time and McConnell has played key roles in much of what’s happening.

Right now, there’s a clamor in the country after the school shooing massacre in Texas. Many are pushing for gun control measures, and some are pushing hard for mental health reforms.

McConnell helped push through a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine and U.S. allies helping after the Russian invasion.

An abortion decision is expected any time from the U.S. Supreme Court, and McConnell has helped steer money to Kentucky to deal with opioid abuse and cleanup from disastrous tornados.

All of this comes as the economic picture in the country has major challenges, that include record-high gas prices and runaway inflation.

Senator McConnell is also spending some time during this congressional break to talk about some other issues as he visits people back home here in Kentucky.

Kentucky’s longest-serving U.S. Senator McConnell joins us to discuss these topics.

