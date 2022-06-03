Advertisement

Lexington celebrating Juneteenth with several community events

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United...
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about plans to celebrate a new federal holiday in Lexington.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year.

Lexington residents have celebrated Juneteenth for many years with events at both African Cemetery No. 2 and the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. This year, in addition to both of those events, there are several new celebrations planned.

“We are excited to support various community events happening throughout our city Juneteenth weekend. These celebrations will give people new ways to enjoy the holiday, and opportunities to learn more about its meaning,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Events highlighting the celebration in Lexington:

  • Soulteenth will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater on June 18 with a celebration of Black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food.
  • Immediately following will be the 17th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2. It highlights the spirit of freedom and honors the Civil War soldiers who fought for it.
  • On June 19, a Juneteenth Festival will take place at Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. The festival will include vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, and community fellowship celebrating Black liberation.
  • On the evening of June 19, a Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Douglass Park from 5 – 7 p.m., and include food, inflatables, and music.
  • Capping off the celebration will be the Affrilachian Poets Literary Event at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. The event features acclaimed members of the Affrilachian Poets. Hosts for the evening will be Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 18

Soulteenth

  • Moondance Amphitheater – 1152 Monarch St.
  • Noon – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee

  • African Cemetery No. 2 – 419 E. Seventh St.
  • 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Festival

  • Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden – 577 E. Third St.
  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

  • Douglass Park – 726 Georgetown St.
  • 5 – 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration: Affrilachian Poets Literary Event

  • Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center – 300 E. Third St.
  • 7 p.m.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Karl Shannon
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky

Latest News

State and local health leaders say vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines, boosters being offered at KHSAA tournaments in Lexington
In Lexington, a group rallied outside the Fayette County Courthouse, calling for change....
Group calls for change outside Fayette Co. Courthouse on Gun Violence Awareness Day
According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7%...
Report: Lexington had highest month-over-month rent increase among nation’s largest cities
Mikaela Bush Cheesecake and Company
Mikaela Bush Cheesecake and Company