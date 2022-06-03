Lexington celebrating Juneteenth with several community events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about plans to celebrate a new federal holiday in Lexington.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery in the United States. Juneteenth became an official federal holiday last year.

Lexington residents have celebrated Juneteenth for many years with events at both African Cemetery No. 2 and the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. This year, in addition to both of those events, there are several new celebrations planned.

“We are excited to support various community events happening throughout our city Juneteenth weekend. These celebrations will give people new ways to enjoy the holiday, and opportunities to learn more about its meaning,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Events highlighting the celebration in Lexington:

Soulteenth will kick things off at Moondance Amphitheater on June 18 with a celebration of Black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food.

Immediately following will be the 17th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2. It highlights the spirit of freedom and honors the Civil War soldiers who fought for it.

On June 19, a Juneteenth Festival will take place at Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. The festival will include vendors, entertainment, kids’ activities, and community fellowship celebrating Black liberation.

On the evening of June 19, a Juneteenth Celebration will take place at Douglass Park from 5 – 7 p.m., and include food, inflatables, and music.

Capping off the celebration will be the Affrilachian Poets Literary Event at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center. The event features acclaimed members of the Affrilachian Poets. Hosts for the evening will be Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson and former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X. Walker.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 18

Soulteenth

Moondance Amphitheater – 1152 Monarch St.

Noon – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee

African Cemetery No. 2 – 419 E. Seventh St.

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Festival

Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden – 577 E. Third St.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration

Douglass Park – 726 Georgetown St.

5 – 9 p.m.

Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration: Affrilachian Poets Literary Event

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center – 300 E. Third St.

7 p.m.

