Report: Lexington had highest month-over-month rent increase among nation’s largest cities

According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7%...
According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7% month-over-month in May. That's compared to a 1.2% increase nationally.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent continues to rise in Lexington.

According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7% month-over-month in May. That’s compared to a 1.2% increase nationally.

The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number one among the nation’s 100 largest cities. Year-over-year rent growth in Lexington currently stands at 17.9%, compared to 8.4% at this time last year.

The report says rents in Lexington are up by 26.7% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The median rents in Lexington currently stand at $957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1181 for a two-bedroom.

