Advertisement

Russell County sends Madison Central packing 2-1

The Lakers held the Indians to two hits.
Madison Central's season comes to a close.
Madison Central's season comes to a close.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Russell County held Madison Central to two hits Thursday night and beat the Indians 2-1 in the opening round of the KHSAA state baseball tournament.

The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Indians answered back with a run in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1. Madison Central put a runner on in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t push the run across.

The Indians were making their third state tournament appearance in seven seasons.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
Karl Shannon
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies

Latest News

Woodford County advances.
Woodford County advances, Danville sent home in state tournament
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart to receive award from College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation
Lexington Catholic beats Lafayette 10-6.
Lexington Catholic tops Lafayette to win 11th Region title
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Big Blue Bahamas Tour announced for UK basketball team