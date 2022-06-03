Russell County sends Madison Central packing 2-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Russell County held Madison Central to two hits Thursday night and beat the Indians 2-1 in the opening round of the KHSAA state baseball tournament.

The Lakers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning before the Indians answered back with a run in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1. Madison Central put a runner on in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t push the run across.

The Indians were making their third state tournament appearance in seven seasons.

