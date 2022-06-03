Sadieville leaders meet to decide next steps for burned school

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - City and county officials met in Sadieville Thursday night to address concerns and make plans for the old school that burned down on Monday.

Some Sadieville citizens are still coming to terms with reality. Their old school, which would’ve turned 100 in 2024, is now reduced to rubble.

They’re also worried about what will happen next as residents say people have flooded to the school since the fire, which some residents deem dangerous. The city council called a special meeting to address concerns and plan next steps.

“We’re concerned about the safety of the community...” Scott County First District Magistrate Rock Hostetler said. “I’ve driven up by it, and it’s pretty unsafe.”

Ultimately, Sadieville city officials decided to put up fencing to deter some of that traffic from going to the school. They went out to the school after the meeting and started those efforts by posting signage.

“I think that shows an effort on the city’s part, on code enforcement’s part, on the county’s part, that we’re just trying to make the community safe,” Hostetler said.

As they move forward, their other efforts include demolishing the building safely and at a manageable price for the small city’s budget.

Scott County Code Enforcement said that talks are ongoing with three different contractors.

“These are big players that do massive jobs, they have been in places with the city of Lexington where they have actually saved them money,” Hostetler said.

The city council plans to reconvene on June 20 to discuss those different demolition bid options.

