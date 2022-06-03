Advertisement

SEC approves future schedules for basketball, not football

SEC presidents and chancellors reached agreement on schedules for men’s basketball
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference approved future regular-season schedules and postseason formats for six sports - just not football - to conclude its annual league meetings. SEC presidents and chancellors reached agreement on schedules for men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball to accommodate the addition of Oklahoma and Texas beginning in the 2025-26 athletic year. Men’s basketball teams will play two permanent opponents home and away, one rotating opponent home and away, plus 12 remaining teams in single contests either home or away. Future football schedules will be determined at a later date.

