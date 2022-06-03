UK Markey Cancer Center hosts celebration of cancer survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK Markey Cancer Center is celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day.

The scar behind A.W. Hamilton’s right ear is a constant reminder of what might have been.

“The Markey Cancer Center saved my life. Dr. Valentino saved my life,” EKU men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton said.

In the summer of 2020, a year after being hired as EKU’s head men’s basketball coach, Hamilton was diagnosed with stage two melanoma.

“He had a life that was rolling along pretty nicely for him and this diagnosis put a big wrench in a lot of his future plans,” said Dr. Joseph Valentino with the Markey Cancer Center.

Valentino removed the tumor behind Hamilton’s ear and the coach is now cancer free.

“I hadn’t had a physical in 16 years. I thought I was invincible and I’m not. It was a wakeup call for me. I got so lucky and I’m so lucky to be here,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton was the keynote speaker Friday afternoon at UK’s expressions of courage event, part of the National Cancer Survivors Day.

The event included music, food and original artwork by Markey patients and was highlighted by the coach handing out his cell phone number in case anyone needs EKU tickets or just some encouragement.

“My journey has been that I want to be the best role model that I can be for other people, that I don’t know who’s watching me that’s going to go through this maybe in their life,” cancer patient Jennye Grider said.

“It’s important for these people to be able to gather, to be able to celebrate what they’ve done, what they’ve accomplished, what they’ve been through, and the blessings that God has bestowed on them,” Dr. Valentino said.

“It’s not what you get, it’s what you give. You give once, you get back twice. Pour into your family, your personal life, your goals, your career. Think big, dream big. Be relentless. Be ambitious,” Hamilton said.

