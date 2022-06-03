Advertisement

Woodford County advances, Danville sent home in state tournament

Woodford County rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat DeSales 12-9.
Woodford County advances.
Woodford County advances.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Making its first appearance in the state baseball tournament since 2012, Woodford County rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat DeSales 12-9.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 4-0 after three innings, but never quit. Woodford County advances to face Boyd County Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

Boyd County advanced by beating Danville 3-0 in the first game on Thursday. The Admirals were held to one hit in the loss.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington.
Gas prices reach record highs in Kentucky
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in Laurel County.
Coroner releases name of suspect killed by Laurel County deputy
Karl Shannon
Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon dies

Latest News

Madison Central's season comes to a close.
Russell County sends Madison Central packing 2-1
Mitch Barnhart (Credit: The Lexington Herald-Leader)
Barnhart to receive award from College Football Hall of Fame and National Football Foundation
Lexington Catholic beats Lafayette 10-6.
Lexington Catholic tops Lafayette to win 11th Region title
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots while defended by Albany's Paul Newman (24) during the...
Big Blue Bahamas Tour announced for UK basketball team