Woodford County advances, Danville sent home in state tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Making its first appearance in the state baseball tournament since 2012, Woodford County rallied from a 7-3 deficit to beat DeSales 12-9.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 4-0 after three innings, but never quit. Woodford County advances to face Boyd County Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

Boyd County advanced by beating Danville 3-0 in the first game on Thursday. The Admirals were held to one hit in the loss.

