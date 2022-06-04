Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns

Saturday Evening
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it while you can because we are about to enter a much wetter weather pattern in to the coming days.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it while you can because we are about to enter a much wetter weather pattern in to the coming days.

This evening we drop back into the 70s with clear skies. Tomorrow we start off in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. There is a very small chance for someone to see rain, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs top out in the low to mid-80s. Monday kicks off the more active weather pattern. Temps stay warm near the mid-80s and showers and stroms are likely into the evening. This will carry over a cold front that keeps the rain around on Tuesday as it stalls out. Temps stay more seasonable at 80. Wednesday another front kicks out the stalled front, and brings another increased chance of showers and storms. Thursday rain is more isolated, but more dry time is also added back into the mix. With another system brewing, the weekend looks to drop temperatures back into the 70s.

I hope you all have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7%...
Lexingtonians frustrated by how much they’re paying in rent
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Central Ky. coroner facing challenges with rise in overdose deaths

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Nice Weekend
Very nice stuff coming our way
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will reach some comfortable levels.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A comfortable stretch of weather
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Better Air Blows In