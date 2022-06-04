Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it while you can because we are about to enter a much wetter weather pattern in to the coming days.

This evening we drop back into the 70s with clear skies. Tomorrow we start off in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. There is a very small chance for someone to see rain, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs top out in the low to mid-80s. Monday kicks off the more active weather pattern. Temps stay warm near the mid-80s and showers and stroms are likely into the evening. This will carry over a cold front that keeps the rain around on Tuesday as it stalls out. Temps stay more seasonable at 80. Wednesday another front kicks out the stalled front, and brings another increased chance of showers and storms. Thursday rain is more isolated, but more dry time is also added back into the mix. With another system brewing, the weekend looks to drop temperatures back into the 70s.

I hope you all have a great rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.