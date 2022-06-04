Advertisement

Block party at Greyline Station kicks off Pride Month

Pride Month kicked off Friday night with a block party at Greyline Station in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pride Month kicked off Friday night with a block party at Greyline Station in Lexington.

It’s located on West Loudon Avenue and featured inflatables, Kona Ice and several Lexington vendors.

Organizers said they start every month with a Friday night block party like this, but this one’s special as June ushers in Pride Month.

They said the turnout was great and they were excited for the opportunity to encourage diversity and inclusiveness.

“We’re a very inclusive and diverse building, and we’re really built by the community and we’re here for the community. So we wanted to make sure we gave a space where the community can celebrate the things that are unique in Kentucky,” said Bailey Johnson, the marketing and event director at Greyline Station.

Organizers also said there are more than 100 local businesses currently housed in Greyline Station.

