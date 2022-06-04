Advertisement

Lexington police investigating shooting off Haggard Lane

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to the area of Haggard Court and Haggard Lane, off North Broadway near the interstate ramps.

They located two victims with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dillan Taylor told WKYT.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened outside of Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court, police said. An obituary says a funeral for Lexington shooting victim Malcolm Long was being held there at the time.

UPDATE:

Lexington police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in the area of Haggard Court and Haggard Lane, off North Broadway near the interstate ramps.

Police responded around 2 p.m. and located two victims with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dillan Taylor told WKYT.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is unclear at this time where the victims were located or where the shooting took place.

The scene, however, appears to be near the Red Roof Inn and Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court.

An obituary says a funeral for Lexington shooting victim Malcolm Long was scheduled to be held at Unity Worship Center on Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There is a heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in the area of Haggard Court and Haggard Lane in Lexington.

It is unclear at this time what led to the large police response.

The scene, off North Broadway near the interstate ramps, appears to be near the Red Roof Inn and Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court.

An obituary says a funeral for Lexington shooting victim Malcolm Long was scheduled to be held at Unity Worship Center on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. WKYT has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7%...
Lexingtonians frustrated by how much they’re paying in rent
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Police in Kentucky said a person died after their car got tangled up in downed power lines.
Woman dies after driving car over downed power lines, authorities say
Central Ky. coroner facing challenges with rise in overdose deaths

Latest News

Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns
Central Ky. coroner facing challenges with rise in overdose deaths
Pride Month kicked off Friday night with a block party at Greyline Station in Lexington.
Block party at Greyline Station kicks off Pride Month
For some, pain at the pump has turned into pedal power.
Some turning to bikes amid record-high gas prices