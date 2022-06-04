Lexington police investigating shooting off Haggard Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon outside a funeral for the victim of another shooting.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to the area of Haggard Court and Haggard Lane, off North Broadway near the interstate ramps.

They located two victims with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dillan Taylor told WKYT.

A male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened outside of Unity Worship Center on Haggard Court, police said. An obituary says a funeral for Lexington shooting victim Malcolm Long was being held there at the time.

