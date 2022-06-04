Advertisement

Funeral arrangements set for radio legend Karl Shannon

Karl Shannon(Facebook/Karl Shannon)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral arrangements for radio legend Karl Shannon have been set.

Shannon was a radio broadcasting legend in Lexington and was in the business for more than 50 years. He was also well known for his philanthropy work, benefiting St. Jude, UK Children’s Hospital and the Thompson-Hood Veteran Center in Wilmore.

The visitation will be Monday, June 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Milward-Southland.

The services will be private.

Shannon passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68.

