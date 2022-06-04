Advertisement

Lexington Catholic hits a walk-off winner to beat Boyle County

Abby Hammond pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out twelve
Lex Cath holds off Boyle County
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Lexington Catholic’s Lydia Kennedy came through with a walk-off two-run single to give the Lady Knights a 2-1 win over Boyle County.

Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out twelve.

The Lady Knights advance to the second round of the state softball tournament.

