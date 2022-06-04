Nearly 30 years later, man earns diploma after dropping out of high school

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) - Twenty-nine years after dropping out of high school, a South Carolina man got his diploma.

Clyde Welch told WRDW that he is feeling a sense of accomplishment, even though he’s already owned a business for 20 years and has five children.

Welch, 43, graduated Friday through the GED program at Edgefield-McCormick County Adult Education and Family Literacy.

“When I was 15, things were difficult at home,” he said. “No one in my family had graduated from high school. My living conditions were bad, so I got a full-time job.”

On his second day of 10th grade, Welch withdrew, eventually left the area, and never returned to high school. He got married, started a family, and launched Augusta Appliance Repairs and Service, which he has owned for almost 20 years.

“I have a good life but want to do more and continue my education,” he said. “I feel drawn to complete a certificate course in theology and eventually obtain an engineering degree.”

Welch also said his faith played a vital role in entering the GED program.

“God told me to get my GED,” he said. “Preparing for the tests was tough at times, but I knew it was important and that I would work hard until I could make it happen.”

Welch said he got support from everyone in his family, including his wife, two adult children, and three teens. His 16-year-old even tutored him in science.

“Mr. Welch has shown that it is never too late to complete your educational goals,” said Vickie Butler, director of Edgefield-McCormick County Adult Education and Family Literacy. “Our staff is ready to help community members of any age, background and education level get started on accomplishing their dreams.”

