Woodford Co. pounds Boyd Co. 10-3 in KHSAA baseball state tourney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford County Bat Jackets lived up to their name in the KHSAA State baseball quarterfinals pounding Boyd County 10-3 Saturday morning at Kentucky Proud Park. The Jackets from Versailles banged out eleven hit, three triples and a double, and they got the bats working early. Woodford County led 1-0 in the third inning when Bryce Patterson sent a triple 397′ to dead center field scoring Brandon Rankin.

“Yeah, I’m excited at the way we are hitting it right now,” said Woodford County coach Paul Patterson. “We made a few adjustments in the lineup and moved a few things around and the guys are getting hot at the right time!”

The 8th region champions added a SAC fly later in the third before Rankin and Collin Kemp added RBI singles in the fourth inning to build a 7-0 cushion.

Boyd County turned the momentum in the bottom of the 5th when Luke Preston doubled scoring a pair and was followed by an Alex Martin RBI double and the Lions were in business.

However, the Yellow Jackets countered with three runs in the 6th using the Lions shaky defense against them. Taylor Penn got an infield hit and scored two on a throwing error by pitcher Cayden Butler. Later in the 6th, the Jackets stung the Lions again when Alex Coyle stole third and scored on the catcher’s errant throw.

Woodford advances to the state semifinals to meet 4th region champion Russell County. The Jackets are in the Final Four for the second time in school history. The other coming in 2012 when the Jackets won state championship.

Woodford County pitcher Cole Dycus may have said it best when summing up the Jackets being in the Final Four. “We’ve finally found our bats, we’ve found our pitching, and we’re coming for the state championship.”

