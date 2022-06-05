Advertisement

Corbin’s 7th annual Burger Week starts Monday

Old Town Grill's Farmhouse Burger.
Old Town Grill's Farmhouse Burger.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A place known for chicken is showcasing its other specialty in its seventh annual Burger Week.

“This week is all about giving our local chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Executive Director at Kentucky Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said.

Nine restaurants in Corbin will be participating in Burger Week, each spending weeks preparing the perfect burger.

“It’s the ultimate foody event,” Monhollen said.

For local restaurant Old Town Grill, that is the Farmhouse Burger -- a burger with a breakfast twist.

“Well each year we sample things trying to figure out something new to do for the contest and a fried egg on a burger is just amazing,” Old Town Grill manager Michelle Andrews said.

Andrews feels the Farmhouse Burger can take home the award that people in the area vote to give out to the best burger each year.

“It stands so tall and...oh my gosh...everyone who has tried...we gave out samples and everyone who’s tried it is like ‘oh my god’ the flavors just mix...they’re wonderful,” she said.

Corbin’s Burger Week is Monday-Friday and each specialty burger will be six dollars.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Central Ky. coroner facing challenges with rise in overdose deaths
According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7%...
Lexingtonians frustrated by how much they’re paying in rent
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight

Latest News

In 2015, Lexington police data shows there were 16 homicides. Seven years on, the city...
Lexington activist group calls for change as city’s gun violence issues persist
Paws 4 the Cause and shelters across the state are at full capacities.
Animal rescues beg for help as they reach full capacities
Animal shelters and rescues across the state are in a dire state.
WATCH | Animal rescues beg for help as they reach full capacities
WATCH | ‘Katie’s Ride’ helps amputees receive prosthetics
WATCH | ‘Katie’s Ride’ helps amputees receive prosthetics
As Wear Orange Weekend comes to a close, calls to end gun violence continue across the nation. ...
WATCH | Lexington activist group calls for change as city’s gun violence issues persist