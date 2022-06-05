As the nation pleads for peace on Wear Orange Weekend, gun violence continues in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amid Wear Orange weekend - as people around the country and here in Lexington plead for peace - the instances of gun violence continue in Lexington. Two people were shot Saturday afternoon outside of the Unity Worship Center near North Broadway.

”We got to put away the guns and stop the violence,” shooting survivor April Ballentine said at a rally in Lexington Friday.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified 35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles as the man who was shot and killed Saturday, outside of where a funeral was being held for another Lexington shooting victim, Malcolm Long.

Officers say they were called around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found Richardson with life-threatening injuries as well as an adult female victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Taylor says both were taken to the hospital and the coroner’s report says that is where Richardson died from his gunshot wounds.

When speaking to WKYT in an exclusive interview in May, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said he believes Lexington is a safe city. But he pointed out that people must be mindful of their surroundings and who they surround themselves with.

”Seeing a couple of the homicides occur in places where I grew up and it’s still have some family in, it’s disturbing and alarming,” said Chief Weathers.

WKYT also received a statement from community activist and gun violence victim Ronnie Woolfolk about Saturday’s shooting, which reads:

“Here we are once again. Minds wondering and emotions everywhere! Frustration at an all time high. At this point we must keep ourselves safe and out [of] the way, hoping we are not here next week.”

