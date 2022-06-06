Ally Blake’s Forecast | Low end severe threat into the evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good afternoon! After a fairly nice and seasonably warm day here in the bluegrass, all eyes are now on our shower and storm potential.

The storm prediction center has put us in central Kentucky under a level 1/5 threat for severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds, but we can’t rule out flash flooding and small hail. This kicks off a much more active weather pattern into the workweek.

A low-end severe threat also lingers into Tuesday.

Temps this week are seasonable near 80 degrees. Most of the week is not an all-out washout, but there will be many rain chances. Heavy rainfall can also cause some issues during the week.

Wednesday also looks to be stormy. Thursday looks to give us a nice brief break before our next system rolls in on Friday. This will carry a strong cold front and drop temps into the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances stay off and on into the weekend.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better week!

