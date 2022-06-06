Advertisement

Autopsy report: 9-year-old boy accidently drowned in Ohio River Saturday

The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found Saturday in the Ohio River.
The body of 9-year-old Ian Sousis was found Saturday in the Ohio River.(Covington Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 9-year-old boy, who was originally reported missing Saturday, accidently drowned in the Ohio River, according to an autopsy report provided to the Villa Hills Police Department.

Lt. Col. Brian Valenti with the Covington Police Department says that boaters found Ian Sousis floating in the river. He was recovered in the area of the Villa Hills Marina around 1:45 p.m.

Valenti says that there is a video showing a staff member running after Sousis 13 seconds after he ran out of the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky located on Home Road.

Covington police believe that Sousis left the home, went into the woods, and then north toward the Ohio River.

Investigators have additional footage from a doorbell camera of Sousis running toward the river, Valenti said.

According to the camera footage, Valenti said that Sousis was by himself and no one was following him.

There were no signs of lethal trauma and foul play is not suspected, Villa Hills police said.

It is unclear why he ran out of the home in the first place.

Sousis was initially reported missing around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Valenti said.

The investigation is being handled by the Villa Hills Police Department.

Officers are investigating Sousis departure from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Drew Lucas at 859-341-3535 with the Villa Hills Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

