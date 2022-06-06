Advertisement

Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns

Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.(Burger King Austria via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Companies all over the world are celebrating Pride month in June, but Burger King will certainly have you doing a double take.

It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper.

The fast-food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights.

Inside, it’s the same whopper ingredients: a flame-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and ketchup.

Sorry, this one’s just in Austria.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police on scene at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court in Lexington
Police: Man killed in shooting outside of Lexington funeral
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
May fell through a skylight of a condemned Winchester building in April
Basketball tournament benefitting Winchester boy who fell through skylight
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Good evening everyone! It has been a nice summer day across the commonwealth, and enjoy it...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much wetter weather pattern returns

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
Mexican president confirms he’ll skip Summit of the Americas
This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10....
‘Sweet’ Uvalde 9-year-old loved ‘Encanto,’ sports, dancing
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
35-year-old Joseph Richardson of Versailles was shot and killed Saturday, June 4, 2022. It...
Lexington community members call on city to do more to prevent gun violence
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 9 mass shootings