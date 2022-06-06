Citation: Ky. arson suspect says ‘demon spirits’ told her to set fires

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is accused of setting her house and a car on fire.

According to the arrest citation, deputies were called by the fire department to a home on Hardwood Road Saturday afternoon about a fire. The citation says another fire also happened at the same home Friday.

Firefighters at the scene told deputies it looked like the fire had been set, and it wasn’t a rekindle from the fire the day before. A witness reported seeing 52-year-old Karen King at the home just before seeing smoke.

Later in the day on Saturday, the citation says deputies were called back to King’s home for a vehicle fire. Witnesses told deputies King had walked away from the home.

Deputies found her at a neighboring home. They say she admitted to setting the fire, saying she set the fires due to her “Indian heritage” and “demon spirits” telling her to set them.

King is charged with arson.

The citation says she is also facing a wanton endangerment charge because two firefighters were sent to the hospital after two fire trucks responding to the first fire on Friday were involved in a wreck.

