Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update:

Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby told WYMT the body found in Paintsville Lake was Kyle Webb, 23.

We are told his body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

His sister Brianna told our sister station WSAZ his death was heartbreaking.

“He was the sweetest guy,” she said. “He’d give anyone the shirt off his back. We were like best friends.”

Original Story:

Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed a body was recovered from Paintsville Lake Sunday night.

According to Frisby, the person jumped into the water from a cliff.

A heavy emergency crew presence was reported at the lake while first responders searched for the person.

The identity of the person was not released.

