Ethereal Road, Howling Time will not run in Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) - The projected field for the Belmont Stakes is down to eight after two withdrawals the day before the post position draw.

Neither Ethereal Road nor Howling Time will run in the third leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas says Ethereal Road has a hoof injury that will keep him out of the Belmont. Ethereal Road was the horse whose withdrawal from the Kentucky Derby paved the way for 80-1 long shot Rich Strike’s upset victory.

Rich Strike is set to run in the Belmont after his owner decided to bypass the Preakness.

