Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A wetter look to the pattern

Showers & storms likely
Showers & storms likely(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been nice and dry around here for a few days. Rain chances will begin lining up very soon!

Rounds of showers & storms are about to become even more active for folks across Kentucky. That all starts with today’s chances! You should see rain increase on the radar for the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these might even be a little strong to isolated severe. A LEVEL 1 - MARGINAL RISK is out for a part of central Kentucky. All that really means is that we will see some of these storms reach strong to severe levels. Most will remain severe weather free.

Now that the rain chances have started, you will keep those going and growing over the next few days. You should expect daily chances of showers & thunderstorms through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Take care of each other!

