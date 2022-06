HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky forward Keion Brooks has announced his next destination.

Brooks announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Washington after pulling out of the 2022 NBA Draft.

He averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 33 games with the Wildcats in 2021-22, starting every one.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.